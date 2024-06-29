Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQQW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Arqit Quantum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.