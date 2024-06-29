Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

ARTW opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

