ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the May 31st total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,360.0 days.

ASICS Stock Up 7.8 %

ASCCF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. ASICS has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.