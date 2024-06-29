ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ASLN stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.61). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

