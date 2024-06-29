Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

