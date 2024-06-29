Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,423 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 946,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,895 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

