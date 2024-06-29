Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $421,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

