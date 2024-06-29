Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 89,410 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

