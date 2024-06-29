Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.09. 681,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $125.66 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

