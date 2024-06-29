Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

