Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,497,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.67. 349,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $312.07. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

