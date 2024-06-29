Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 5,791 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

GILD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 9,588,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.