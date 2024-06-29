Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,699.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after buying an additional 278,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

