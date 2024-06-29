Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 199,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,327. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

