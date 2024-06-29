Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 13,586 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

