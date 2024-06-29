Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Down 5.1%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 2,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

