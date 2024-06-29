AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE T opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

