Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
About Aura Systems
