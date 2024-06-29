Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

