Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACB opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.89. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

