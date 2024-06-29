Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 71.0% in June

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 91,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.