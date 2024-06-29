Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 71.0% in June

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 91,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.66.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Trader Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.