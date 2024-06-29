Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

AUTL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 2,450,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,592 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

