AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238.50 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.01). Approximately 977,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 695,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.99).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.70.

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

