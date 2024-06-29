Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $892.08 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $892.08 million and $27.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00010044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,312.92 or 1.00008842 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00078538 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,277,478 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,253,352.59716114 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.24683255 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $27,174,240.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

