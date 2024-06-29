Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 2.5%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Ayala Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

