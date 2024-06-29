Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Up 358.8% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $3.71 on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This is a positive change from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.