Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,013. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.898 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

