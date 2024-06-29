Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BKKLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. 2,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.77.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
