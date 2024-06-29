Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKKLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. 2,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

