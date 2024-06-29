Bank of America Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $142.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.30.

NYSE FNV opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

