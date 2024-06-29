Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.4 %

BKRIY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

