BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.47

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.47 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 789,851 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,213.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at BBGI Global Infrastructure

In other news, insider June Aitken bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,065 ($19,110.74). In related news, insider Andrew Sykes purchased 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,982.37). Also, insider June Aitken purchased 11,500 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £15,065 ($19,110.74). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

