BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of BESIY stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.45.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
