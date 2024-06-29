Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
BDX opened at $233.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
