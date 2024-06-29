Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $244.37 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $244.37 million and $1.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.52 or 0.05557352 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,570,056 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,190,056 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.