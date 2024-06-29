BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 251.8% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.73% of BIMI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BIMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 103,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. BIMI has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

