BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

