BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $3.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

