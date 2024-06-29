BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIT remained flat at $14.58 on Friday. 160,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
