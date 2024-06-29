BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Declares $0.22 Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. 664,707 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
