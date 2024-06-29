BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Declares $0.22 Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. 664,707 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.