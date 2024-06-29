Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 85.3% in June

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,316. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

