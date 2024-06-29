BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VGCX. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.