BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) to Market Perform

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VGCX. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

TSE:VGCX opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.63. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

