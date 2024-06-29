BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VGCX. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TSE:VGCX opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.63. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

