BNB (BNB) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, BNB has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $569.78 or 0.00934847 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.09 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,251 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
