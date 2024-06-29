Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.94

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.94 and traded as high as C$87.67. Bombardier shares last traded at C$87.27, with a volume of 6,688 shares trading hands.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.60.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
