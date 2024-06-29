Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.94

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.94 and traded as high as C$87.67. Bombardier shares last traded at C$87.27, with a volume of 6,688 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.60.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.