Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BRVMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. Bravo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

