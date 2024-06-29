Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS BRVMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. Bravo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bravo Mining
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.