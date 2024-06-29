Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Up 39.5% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 152,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,507. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

