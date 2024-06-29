Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:BMY opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

