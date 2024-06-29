Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target at $39.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
