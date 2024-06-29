Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) PT at C$216.67

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$216.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston stock opened at C$196.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$198.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Insiders sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 in the last ninety days. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

