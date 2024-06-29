Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading Up 0.1%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 21,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 23,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$184.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.01.
Insider Transactions at Brompton Split Banc
In other news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total transaction of C$623,484.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,400 shares of company stock worth $828,574.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.
