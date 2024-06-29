Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.66 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

