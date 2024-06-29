Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,174,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

